Lafayette police are on the scene of a shooting on Jefferson Boulevard near Evangeline Thruway and are involved in a standoff with a suspect who has barricaded himself in a house.
Skylar Brocato, who works for a local alarm company, was making a house call near the intersection of Jefferson and Sterling Street when he saw a man who was covered in blood running toward a white car.
"His legs were saturated," Brocato said.
Police officers then swarmed the area and had the man sit down near the car, which was parked near the corner of Jefferson and Sterling with doors open on both sides. The street corner houses the Cornerstone Christian Ministry of Lafayette, a church and worship center.
Police confirmed one person was injured in the shooting and has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was last seen entering a residence, LPD spokeswoman Bridgette Dugas said, and officers were negotiating his surrender.
Multiple units from LPD and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene about 12:30 p.m., several with guns drawn, and using a loud speaker to speak to the suspect. The officers could been seen preparing tactical gear and a Lafayette police officer was seen monitoring the home with binoculars from across Jefferson Boulevard.
A perimeter has been set up on Jefferson between Orange Street and South Sterling.
This is a developing story.