An Abbeville teenager was seriously wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to police.
The shooting occurred 2:50 p.m. near Schlessinger Street and Maude Avenue, according to Lt. Jonathan Touchet, spokesperson for the Abbeville Police Department.
A family member told KATC the 15-year-old victim was shot after getting off a school bus.
Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers also arrested a man in the area of Tuesday's shooting in connection with an unrelated shooting that occurred in October.
“While investigating the shooting, detectives observed a subject wanted for an unrelated shooting and arrested the 19-year-old Jha’Juan Campbell of Abbeville for a shooting occurred on October 11, 2021,” Touchet said.
Campbell was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.