The victim of a fatal shooting in a Walgreen’s parking lot in Carencro has been identified as 21-year-old Vontre Broussard of Lafayette.
Carencro Police say they have also identified the suspect as 19-year-old Kendall Leopaul of Lafayette in the July 24 shooting.
Leopaul, who remains at large, is accused of firing multiple rounds into Broussard’s vehicle in a drive-by shooting around 2:30 p.m.
Police have not released any additional information about the circumstances, including any relationship between Broussard and Leopaul.