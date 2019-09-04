An 83-year-old New Iberia woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash.
Joyce Falgout died after her car was struck by an SUV in the westbound lane of La. 14 around 3 p.m. The accident happened when Falgout reportedly failed to yield while entering the roadway from Claude Viator Road between Delcambre and New Iberia, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.
Falgout was wearing a seat belt but was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The driver of the SUV was wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. The other driver’s name was not released. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were collected from both drivers, the release said.