Dustin Patrick Wyble, 37, and Katie-Sue Fory Waltz, 33, both of Sunset, were sentenced to jail terms of 20 years and eight years, respectively for their parts in the production and distribution of child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced Thursday that District Judge Robert R. Summerhays imposed the sentences. After completing their sentences, both must serve 15 years of supervised release and both must pay restitution of $6,000.
Evidence in court in Lafayette revealed that Wyble was communicating with an undercover agent in February 2020 when he sent the agent lewd images of a prepubescent child. When agents arrived at his home, he admitted using a chat application, KIK, to send pornographic images to others.
An investigation showed that in addition to storing images, Wyble and Walz produced some of the images.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.