An Abbeville man remained in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on Monday, accused of firing numerous shots at another man’s vehicle.
In an issued statement, Abbeville police said Roland Bernard III and a second driver “crossed paths” around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, and police believe the accused man leaned “out of the vehicle he was driving” and fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle, hitting it “numerous times.”
Police later took Bernard into custody and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property and obstruction of justice.
Police said Monday an investigation was continuing.
Bernard’s bond was set at $402,500, according to correctional center records.