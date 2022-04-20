One man has been arrested after a shootout between two vehicles on Van Buren Drive in early April.
Jeremiah Norris, 18, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of principal to aggravated criminal damage to property and a count each of principal to attempted first-degree murder and principal to illegal use of weapons. Norris was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Norris is accused of being involved in a gun battle between two vehicles in the 100 block of Van Buren Drive on April 6. Officers responded to the area around 5 p.m. and determined occupants in the two vehicles fired multiple rounds at one another. No injuries were reported, Green said.