An Opelousas deputy city marshal is in jail after sheriff’s deputies say he punched his wife during an argument.
Michael Potter, 51, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Thursday on a count of domestic abuse battery for reportedly punching his wife twice in the face, a release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said. The attack caused two small cuts to the woman’s face.
The abuse happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. following a day of arguing after Potter woke up in a bad mood, Potter’s wife said according to the release.
At one point, Potter’s wife left their home and when she returned, he was waiting in their living room and punched her in the face, she said. When she defended herself, he took his duty weapon and another gun and left the residence, the release said.
Potter turned himself in Thursday around 5 a.m. after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He’s being held on $2,500 bond.