Two people are dead after being hit by a car while waiting for a city bus Tuesday in Lafayette.
The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Johnston Street near the Acadiana Mall, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin told KATC. He said a man and woman were waiting for the city bus when a passing vehicle hit them.
A portion of Johnston Street was closed Tuesday evening.
No charges have been filed because the case is under investigation. The names of the victims won't be released until their families are notified.