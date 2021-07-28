A 34-year-old Abbeville woman was killed Wednesday after her vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a culvert.
Sasha R. Menard was driving west on La. 330 Wednesday morning when her 2008 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the left side of the road for unknown reasons, entering a ditch and striking a culvert. Menard was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Troopers responded to the crash just before 9:30 a.m. Impairment is suspected as a cause behind the crash and a standard toxicology sample was taken from Menard. The crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.