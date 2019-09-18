Four suspects have been arrested and another is wanted after a 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a drive-by shooting while walking home from a party Sunday.
Three juvenile Opelousas High students, one of whom is being charged as an adult, and an adult woman were arrested Tuesday on counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted aggravated assault with a firearm by drive-by shooting and violation of a firearms free zone, a release from Opelousas Police Maj. Mark Guidry said.
Another juvenile Opelousas High student is wanted on the same charges in connection with the shooting.
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon told KATC-TV the 15-year-old victim was walking home from a party around 1 a.m. Sunday when a car pulled up to the victim and his friends and opened fire. The shooting happened near the intersection of Creswell Lane and Schoolboard Lane in Opelousas.
The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon, Guidry said.
Opelousas residents Junterious Vaughns, 17, and Lajana Stevenson, 19, were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Tuesday, Guidry said. The juvenile suspects were still being processed by detectives as of 3:30 p.m. It was undetermined at that time whether the juveniles would be sent to a juvenile detention center or released to the custody of their guardians, he said.
No information was released as to the identity of the juveniles arrested, the juvenile still wanted in the case or the juvenile victim.
Guidry said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between Opelousas High students. The feud boiled over into a fight Aug. 28 and 11 students were charged, he said.