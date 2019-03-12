One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the intersection of North Bailey and Clover streets in Abbeville Tuesday afternoon, Abbeville Police say.
The shooting happened after the victim and a woman had an argument at a residence near the intersection. Several men became involved and a fight broke out between the victim and Alvin Wiltz, who Abbeville Police have identified as the suspected shooter.
During the altercation, Wiltz pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the chest. Wiltz then fled the scene and is currently wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, Abbeville Police said.
Abbeville Police said Wiltz is considered armed and dangerous.
The condition of the victim is unknown.