Broussard Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Ridgeview Drive, according to KATC.
Police say that on Saturday the suspect in a Feb. 8 homicide turned himself in to the United States Marshal’s Task Force.
The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Dalelon Malik Williams, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charge of second-degree murder.
Police say one person was shot in that incident and died from his or her injuries. The victim has not been identified.