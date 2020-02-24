Jamal Robinson was the little boy with the bright smile.

That’s how Caneview Elementary Principal Kimberly Messman remembers the 8-year-old, who died Feb. 14 after sustaining a gunshot wound during a drive-by shooting in New Iberia. Robinson was fatally wounded on Feb. 11 when accused gunman Jonas Hawk allegedly drove past a home in the 2200 block of North Neco Town Road and opened fire in retaliation for an ongoing feud with Jamal’s uncle.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said four bullets were fired during the assault and Jamal was the only person struck. Hawk, 26, of Jeanerette, is facing a count of first-degree murder and 14 counts of attempted first-degree murder in the incident.

Jamal’s classmates and teachers rallied together Wednesday to support the New Iberia boy’s family, hosting a dress-down day fundraiser for students and faculty to raise money for his funeral. The school raised more than $6,000 with donations from community members and outside businesses, Messman said.

“We all felt the need to be supportive of the family, as small of a gesture as it is. We can’t bring back their baby, their loved one. It was the only thing that we could do to assist so that he has that final resting place he deserves,” she said.

Messman said it’s been a difficult year for the Caneview family. The school’s assistant principal is on leave caring for her son at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and several students have lost parents within the last year. Now, the students are grappling with the loss of their classmate.

They’ve gotten through by banding together as a community, she said.

“Children should never experience what our children are going through,” Messman said.

After Jamal’s death, the school system brought in additional counselors for students and faculty in need. Teachers and staff have also been diligent about paying attention when students are struggling and are encouraging students to share their emotions while offering extra smiles, hugs and encouragement, Messman said.

Those students include Jamal’s siblings at the school and several cousins close to Jamal, she said.

“Their family member is gone, and they miss him and they’re trying to figure out how to go on from there and remember the good things. I think it’s hard at their young age to comprehend the finality of the situation,” she said.

Messman said the school wants to help keep Jamal’s memory alive so the students remember the great things about him, instead of focusing on the tragedy that took his life. Jamal was a friendly boy who got along well with his peers. He loved to be outdoors, playing soccer with friends and running at field day, and was a good example to his younger siblings, she said.

He had the kind of smile and joyful spirit that drew you in, Messman said.

On Feb. 28, the school is hosting a blood drive in Jamal’s memory. The event was planned before Jamal’s death, and the school decided to maintain the event as a way “to replenish some of the supply that he needed and help someone else in the same way that previous donors helped Jamal,” Messman said.

Jamal’s family will also receive medical credits for the blood donated, she said.

The blood drive will run from 1 to 5 p.m. on the Caneview campus. An Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center Bloodmobile will be on-site and taking donors by appointment and as walk-ins. Donors must be 17 or older to donate, or 16 with the consent of a parent or guardian. A photo ID is required to donate, according to a flier for the event.

Messman said anyone is welcome to donate at the event and any Caneview student who recruits an adult to donate will get to participate in a pizza party.

Robinson's aunt, Tasheika Robinson, said the family is also raising money for Jamal's outstanding funeral and medical expenses through a GoFundMe account established by a family friend.