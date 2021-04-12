A Kaplan woman was arrested Sunday after police say she failed to alert first responders to an overdose that resulted in a person's death.
April Leger was arrested and booked into the Kaplan City Jail on April 11 on charges of failure to seek assistance resulting in death occurring and negligent homicide, according to a statement from Kaplan Police.
Police say the incident occurred Sunday morning at the Belleshire Apartments in Kaplan.
Police Chief Josh Hardy told KATC that a person in Leger's apartment overdosed on illegal drugs and passed out. Instead of seeking assistance, police say Leger put a pillow under the person's head and left him.
Leger allegedly told police that she believed the person had fallen on the floor and was not moving because he had passed out from the drugs.
That person, police said, had actually died from an overdose.