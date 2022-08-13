A Jeanerette woman was killed after her vehicle collided with a farm tractor on La. 85 in Iberia Parish.
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday. Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, was driving a 2011 Cadillac SRX south on La. 85 near La. 673 when she failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and struck a 2014 Case farm tractor in the northbound lane, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Francis was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. Three passengers in her Cadillac suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to an area hospital, Gossen said.
The tractor driver was not injured and refused treatment on the scene.
Impairment is unknown and toxicology samples were collected from both drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, he said.