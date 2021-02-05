A traffic stop near Interstate 10 led to two arrests and siezure of nearly 40 pounds of illegal narcotics, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
During the stop at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and agents found just under four pounds of cocaine, according to a statement from LPSO.
A 45-caliber firearm, ammunition and a small amount of MDMA were also located in the vehicle, authorities said.
The driver of the vehicle, Tyrauns White, of South Carolina, was arrested.
Just before 1 a.m. Friday, more than 33 pounds of MDMA was seized during another traffic stop. A Canik TP9 9mm firearm and small amounts of other narcotics were also found inside that vehicle, authorities said. Agents arrested Jamon Mott, 29, of Destrehan.
White, 46, faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances, possession with the intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Mott faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances (two counts) and possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.