One man was killed in a shooting on North Marigny Circle Tuesday evening, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called to the 100 block of North Marigny Circle around 5:40 p.m. in response to a shooting and found one man dead after being shot, Capt. John Mowell said. Details about the man’s identity were not provided pending family notification.
Mowell said the shooting happened at a residence on the street.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 337-232-TIPS.