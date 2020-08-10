New Iberia police Monday were seeking a suspect in a shooting death.
An arrest warrant revealed that Tyron DeShean Chevalier, 21, was accused of shooting a 23-year-old victim Sunday in the 900 block of Mississippi Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
In an issued statement, New Iberia police said Chevalier is suspected of second-degree murder.
Police said Chevalier was armed and dangerous. They said anyone knowing his whereabouts should contact law enforcement at 337-369-2306 or contact New Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or submit their tip to www.P3TIPS.com.
All tips will remain anonymous, they said.