An Arnaudville boy, 12, was killed in St. Landry Parish on Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision.
Louisiana State Police said the crash occurred shortly before noon on Louisiana Highway 178 near Edwin Street in St. Landry Parish.
Investigators said Harley Lacomb was the front-seat passenger in an eastbound 2005 Honda Accord on LA 178 when a John Deere 5055E tractor with a front-end attachment struck the Accord. Investigators said the tractor was being used to grade a private roadway when it entered the eastbound lane, causing the front-loader to collide with the Accord’s front windshield.
Craig Comeaux, 60, of Sunset was driving the tractor and was ejected in the collision. He was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The unnamed driver of the Accord was properly restrained, investigators said, and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Impairment was not suspected. The investigation was continuing, Troopers said, and charges were pending.
Troop I has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths since the beginning of 2020.