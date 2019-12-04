A Lawtell couple was arrested Tuesday on drug and weapons charges after St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputies found nearly $30,000 in cash and $75,000 in drugs in their home.
Brandon Ignatius Thibodeaux, 30, and Kelonda Pitre Thibodeaux, 35, were arrested after members of the St. Landry Parish SWAT team and narcotics force stormed their residence Tuesday, a statement from Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.
When officers entered the home, they discovered the side entry door was reinforced with shatter proof glass, the door frame was reinforced and the home was equipped with a video surveillance system. After a search of the home, the couple and their 3-year-old daughter were taken into custody.
The child was released to a family member after Child Protection Services was notified, Guidroz said.
Agents found $28,979 dollars in cash and roughly $74,520 combined street value of methamphetamine, heroin, powdered cocaine, marijuana, crack cocaine and ecstasy. The amounts of each drug varied, but each were packaged in baggies for resale and distribution, the release said.
The deputies also found a cache of weapons, including seven handguns with loaded magazines, including two that were reported stolen, extended magazines with various caliber bullets, four assault rifles, several boxes of ammunition and eight loaded magazines and extended magazines, the statement said.
Brandon Thibodeaux was booked on four counts of distribution of Schedule II drugs, three counts of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies.
He was also booked on two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17 years of age and possession of a device used for Schedule I drugs.
Kelonda Thibodeaux was booked on three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms.
She was also booked on two counts of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17 years of age and possession of a device used for Schedule I drugs.