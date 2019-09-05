A New Iberia man was arrested for setting a fire in his apartment and breaking down a neighbor’s door, authorities say.
Russell Louviere, 40, was arrested after authorities say he intentionally started a fire in his kitchen, endangering other tenants. At roughly the same time, he was seen pouring an unknown substance on the exterior of a neighbor’s window.
He’s also accused of breaking down the door of another neighbor’s apartment while a woman and child were inside, a release from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
The series of crimes happened in the late afternoon Tuesday at a complex in the 1600 block of Twenty Arpent Road in New Iberia. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to help determine the origin and cause of the fire, the release said.
Louviere was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a count each of aggravated arson and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling after being evaluated at a local hospital and released.