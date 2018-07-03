A 16-year-old who broke out of the state juvenile prison in Monroe this week has escaped from the same lockup three times in the past month and promised to "run again" following his dramatic capture Monday, according to state records obtained by The Advocate.

"Y'all might as well charge me (as an adult) and send me to the parish" jail, Donovan Levy, of New Iberia, told authorities following his return to the Swanson Center for Youth, the records show.

Levy's increasingly brazen escapes raise new questions about security at the Monroe lockup, a 124-bed facility that houses the state's most violent juveniles. The prison has been understaffed for months, exposing inmates and guards to an increasing number of jailhouse assaults.

The state records show Levy has been classified as "seriously mentally ill," and that he has escaped from the most secure settings provided by the state for juveniles who run afoul of the law. One of his escapes last month involved a violent assault that sent a guard to a hospital in Shreveport with severe injuries — an attack that remains under investigation by the State Police.

The boy's mother, Tameka Levy, said she fears for her son's safety and his disregard for "other people's lives," adding that she does not trust state officials to keep him behind bars.

"How does this keep happening?" she asked in a telephone interview Tuesday. "I'm scared to death somebody's going to get killed."

The most recent escape happened early Monday when Donovan Levy and two other teenage inmates "kicked the door out" of the most secure dorm at Swanson, the prison's behavioral health treatment unit; shattered a window of the main control center; and stole the keys to two state vehicles, the records show.

The teens used both vehicles to "ram" the perimeter gate before abandoning one of them, the records show. One of the inmates, 17-year-old Latrell Anderson, of Shreveport, was quickly arrested by Monroe police.

But Levy and a 15-year-old inmate drove more than 40 miles away from the prison in a stolen pickup, barreling down U.S. 165 and making it halfway to Alexandria before authorities used a spike strip to disable the vehicle in the small town of Olla.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody about 12:55 a.m., but Levy bolted into a residential area that authorities placed on lockdown amid an intense manhunt that involved dozens of law enforcement officials.

Levy eventually was found hiding inside a travel trailer he had broken into, officials said.

The state Office of Juvenile Justice, which operates the state's juvenile prisons, has not commented on the specifics of the escape or Levy's treatment. The agency's director, James Bueche, has agreed to be interviewed by the newspaper on Thursday.

State officials telephoned Levy's mother this week and asked whether she thought it was possible her son intended to join his older brother, Dylan, a former Swanson inmate who fled from a transitional home in Lake Charles last week. The mother, who has another son behind bars in Lafayette, said she thought it was unlikely her teenage boys had been in contact.

Tameka Levy said her son, Donovan, grew up in New Iberia and has been in and out of trouble since he was 10. He was also deeply affected by the 2015 murder of his grandmother, Eartha Powell, a New Iberia woman who was slain in her home.

State records show he has been placed in several mental health facilities over the years, and that he has been treated in the mental health units at the juvenile prisons in Monroe and Bridge City. He also lived in Baton Rouge for a time with an aunt.

"Donovan's family seems to be at a loss to figure out how to help Donovan," an Office of Juvenile Justice assessment says. "They are trying to work to get him to see himself in a better light and help him to care about others and himself."

Tameka Levy, who herself is bipolar, said she has been unable to get medical information from the state about which medications her son is taking.

"He needs to be in a mental hospital," she said of Donovan. "I'm afraid for my child's life and other people's lives as well."