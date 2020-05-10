A Eunice man was arrested Saturday night for the second time in a week after allegedly injuring two by gunfire at the same home he went on a shooting spree at six days earlier, according to police.
Dustin "Goldmouth" Johnson was again taken into custody after Eunice Police responded to a shooting at about 11 p.m. Saturday on Townhome Drive.
Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries.
Damarquis "KK" Robinson, 27, was taken to the hospital by family for injuries and remained hospitalized as of Sunday morning. His condition was not immediately available.
Brandon Ndubueze, 21, was found injured with a gunshot wound in a wooded area near the scene about two hours after police began investigating. Ndubueze was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. He was later released and was being held at the Eunice City Jail as of Sunday morning.
No one was injured in the May 3 shooting at the same house on Townhome Drive.
"This house has been the target of shootings going back to last year, the subject of a search warrant resulting in arrests and the scene of various other activities," said Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot.