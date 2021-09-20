Two victims of a Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette are hospitalized in good condition, according to a statement issued Monday by the Lafayette Police Department.
About 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Lafayette Police responded to the 500 block of Edison Street in reference to a report of shots being fired. Two victims were located suffering from gunshot wounds. According to one of the victims, both were shot while seated inside a vehicle.
After further investigation, it was learned that the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle on foot and after shooting both victims, he fled in the neighborhood.
The investigation remains on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPSS.