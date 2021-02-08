The official autopsy report for Quawan "Bobby" Charles suggests the teen's death may not have been a homicide or an accident but possibly a suicide.
There is evidence that the 15-year-old's cause of death was drowning, according to the latest report, which echoes the preliminary and independent autopsy reports.
The manner of death, however, remains undetermined, as it was in both the preliminary and independent autopsies.
The official autopsy reveals new details about the police investigation, alleging that Charles had become combative, said he was "going to kill himself," and may have had an episode of psychosis prior to his death.
Dr. Christopher Tape, a forensic pathologist at the Louisiana Forensic Center, wrote in an opinion that it is unknown why or how Charles drowned.
"The uncertainties about whether this drowning represents an accidental, suicidal, or homicidal death makes an undetermined manner of death most appropriate likely," Tape wrote.
Charles was found dead on Nov. 3 in the rural Iberia Parish village of Loreauville. His family had reported him missing on Oct. 30 to the Baldwin Police Department.
The family raised questions about how the case was handled by law enforcement, and the case gained national attention after the family shared a graphic photo they say was taken while identifying the body.
The official autopsy report, which was competed Feb. 5, suggests the wounds seen in the picture happened after his death.
Homicidal drowning is "unlikely" but cannot be "entirely ruled out," Tape wrote, noting there were no injuries prior to death that suggested a struggle.
The pathologist's opinion also sheds light on new details from the police investigation.
"The reported circumstances of becoming combative, crawling in culverts, and saying he was going to kill himself suggests that he may have had an episode of psychosis," Tape wrote. "The apparent undressing also suggests irregular, possibly psychotic behavior. These alleged episodes occurred after waking up from being passed out following the smoking of a substance, possibly THC. THC has been known to cause psychosis and/or unmask undiagnosed mental illness rarely. It is possible that the descendent was hallucinating due to psychosis which led to disorientation which led to an accidental drowning."
The toxicology report showed relatively low levels of alcohol and THC, the main active ingredient in marijuana, with no evidence of synthetic substances.
"Suicide by drowning is rare but does occur," Tape wrote in his opinion. "The alleged circumstance of saying he was going to kill himself, and the lack of injuries, suggests suicide may be the manner of death. Intentional hyperventilation over water can cause an individual to pass out and drown — shallow water black-out. Suicide during psychotic episodes is not uncommon and may have occurred here possibly."
Attorneys for the Charles family said in a statement they believe homicide remains the only reasonable conclusion.
"It is well-understood that the accidental drowning by an able-bodied person in ankle-deep water is nearly impossible," wrote attorneys Ronald Haley, Chase Trichell, Dedrick A. Moore and Ryan Thompson. "Additionally, while the report notes that suicide by drowning is rare, it also indicates that a struggle as part of a homicide could not be ruled out here."
This is a developing story that will be updated.