Broussard leaders announced Thursday evening the conclusion of a sexual harassment investigation into the city's Police Department.

Attorneys leading the investigation provided a verbal briefing to city leaders on Tuesday along with a written summary to the mayor and council that was provided to the media Thursday evening.

The summary letter included few details that have not been previously reported about sexual harassment allegations against Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou.

"The summary of the investigation is that some of the Chief's activities were in violation of the City's harassment policy, improper, and not appropriate for a leader of the Police Department," attorneys E. Frederick Preis Jr. and Philip Giorlando wrote in the letter. "Additionally, certain complaints concerning harassment were not pursued to conclusion by Police Department leadership. Further, some allegations arose through local news sources and in the investigation that were corroborated by information obtained through the investigation. We did not find any of the individual allegations against Police Department leadership, whether mentioned in the media or uncovered by the investigation, were illegal, although many violated the City's sexual harassment policy and did constitute unprofessional behavior and misconduct."

Corrective actions can resolve the improper conduct and decrease the likelihood of future improper conduct, according to the attorneys. A number of corrective actions have already taken place and others will be initiated with the mayor's full approval, the attorneys wrote.

Decou announced his retirement from his elected position on Monday, and the city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to terminate Assistant Chief Christopher Galvez immediately for failing to pursue employee complaints and causing a lack of confidence within the police department.

The mayor, a three-person council committee, plus five additional community members with law enforcement experience will work together to interview and determine recommendations for an interim chief. The final appointment will be made by the mayor and city council.

Meanwhile, the Broussard Police Department continues to operate as trained professionals committed to serving and protecting the residents and businesses of the city, according to a statement from the city. Going forward, additional sexual harassment policy training has been mandated by the mayor.

“We will remain committed to doing the right thing. We have trusted our legal counsel to help us determine the best course of action. Through this process, it has been the city’s mission to remain professional and keep our focus on protecting our city, our citizens, and our employees,” Bourque said in a prepared statement. “Now that this investigation is completed, it is time for our city leadership to focus on taking the next step, which is selecting our interim police chief who will serve until the residents of Broussard can cast their vote.”

Although the city attorneys said no allegations against Police Department leaders were illegal, some former officers said they faced discrimination and retaliation when they voiced concerns about sexual harassment, which could violate state and federal workplace laws. On Wednesday, a former officer filed a lawsuit in the 15th Judicial District Court against the city of Broussard that alleges violations of state discrimination and whistleblower laws.

