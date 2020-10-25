A New Iberia man died after being struck by a pickup truck late Saturday night on La. 345.
Trent Polk, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a Ford F150 just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Polk and a second pedestrian were walking in the southbound lane of La. 345 north of La. 679 when the F150, also traveling southbound on the highway, struck Polk, according to the preliminary investigation by State Police. The second pedestrian was not hit and suffered no injuries, police said in a Sunday morning news release.
The driver of the F150 tried to avoid the pedestrians but was unable to avoid Polk, police said.
The driver, who was not named by police, was restrained and suffered no injuries in the crash. The driver did not show signs of impairment at the time of the crash and submitted a breath sample that indicated no alcohol presence, police said. A toxicology sample was also taken from Polk, and results are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police remind the public that about 70% of pedestrian fatalities happen at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to wear reflective materials, avoid distractions, walk against the flow of traffic and not too close to roadways.
State Police in the Acadiana region of Troop I have investigated 48 fatal crashes resulting in 53 deaths since the beginning of 2020.