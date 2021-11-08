Police have released the identity of the person killed Sunday night in a motorcycle crash.
Police say 53-year-old James W. Romero of Scott was killed after a two-vehicle crash at 7 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 10 westbound near mile marker 94.
An initial investigation by State Police Troop I revealed Romero was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on I-10 when, for unknown reasons, he rear-ended a 2014 GMC Terrain, which was also traveling west on I-10. After impact, Romero was ejected from the motorcycle and the Terrain pulled onto the shoulder and stopped.
Police say Romero, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash, died at the scene. The driver of the Terrain was properly restrained and not injured.
Impairment is unknown on the part of Romero. The driver of the Terrain did submit a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.