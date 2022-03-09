In an expected procedural move, the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board agreed to hear former interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin’s appeal of his firing.
The board agreed at its Wednesday meeting to hold a hearing at an unspecified future date after Griffin’s attorney, Allyson Prejean, filed the appeal within the required time period. The officer was fired following an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint filed against him in October.
Prejean wrote in Griffin’s appeal notice his termination was “without just cause and in bad faith” and that the investigation into Griffin’s alleged behavior violated state law around officers’ rights during investigations.
Neither Griffin or Prejean were present at Wednesday’s meeting.
Griffin was named interim chief on Oct. 7 following the ouster of Chief Thomas Glover, who also appeared Wednesday to challenge the handling of his firing before the board.
Griffin was placed on leave two weeks after his appointment when a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him with Lafayette Consolidated Government’s human resources department. He was eventually demoted back to the rank of sergeant and later fired in January. In her filing, Prejean said a Jan. 20 letter of discipline provided to Griffin outlined his termination.
Lafayette Consolidated Government spokesperson Jamie Angelle previously confirmed an independent attorney was brought in to oversee the human resource department’s investigation into the claim against Griffin, as a parallel internal affairs investigation took place at the police department.
Specifics about the investigations and the claim filed against Griffin have not been made public.
Major Monte Potier was appointed department leader during the investigation and continues to head the police force as LCG launches a new search for the next permanent chief, Angelle said. The administration of Mayor-President Josh Guillory was considering contracting with a professional search firm, he said in January.
The person next selected to lead the department will be LPD’s sixth leader under Guillory.
Toby Aguillard resigned under pressure the same day Guillory took office in January 2020. His term was followed by a roughly yearlong interim chief stint by Scott Morgan, which ended when Thomas Glover was hired as full-time chief. Glover was fired on Oct. 7. Griffin was named to replace him, then Potier was put in the top spot after Griffin was put under investigation.
Griffin was a police officer with the Lafayette Police Department from 2002 until his firing in January. In that roughly 20 years, Griffin served in the SWAT division, school resource officer oversight, patrol, recruiting and worked a stint as the department’s public information officer. Before becoming a police officer, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1995 to 1999.