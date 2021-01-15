The Lafayette Fire Department is praising a local man for saving a mother and her two children as a fire ravaged their apartment complex on Vanburen Drive.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at the Victoria Village Apartments at 102 Vanburen Drive around 1 p.m. Friday. The upstairs of the two-story building was on fire, with flames coming from two apartments and a large breezeway. Six units and 20 firefighters responded to the scene and it took them about 15 minutes to get the wind-driven fire under control, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
The fire started in the living room of one of the upstairs apartments. The resident was not home at the time of the fire and the cause is under investigation.
A woman in the apartment across the breezeway opened her door after smelling smoke and was faced with intense heat and flames, Trahan said. She rushed back inside to get her 5-year-old child and infant from a bedroom and began screaming for help. A neighbor outside, Quinntrell Feist, heard her screams and stopped to help.
Feist caught the children as their mother dropped them from the upstairs window, then caught the mother as she dropped to safety.
“Mr. Feist’s heroic act is commendable. Had he not been there the outcome may have been quite different,” Trahan said in a statement.
Three apartments were damaged by flames and three others were smoke damaged. The tenants of the apartments and their families were displaced and the American Red Cross was on scene to provide aid, the statement said.