Louisiana State Police are seeking an unknown driver after a bicyclist was struck from behind and killed in Lafayette Parish Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on North University Avenue just south of West Pont Des Mouton Road. Lake Charles resident Carl Broussard, 54, was killed in the crash, Louisiana State Police spokesperson Derek Senegal said in a statement.
Investigators determined Broussard was biking south on the right shoulder of North University Avenue when an unknown driver struck Broussard from behind and then fled. The 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
No details were known Saturday afternoon about the suspect vehicle or the driver who struck Broussard. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Troop I at (337) 262-5880.