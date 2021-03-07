Two shootings happened in Vermilion Parish overnight Saturday, KATC-TV reported.
Few details were available Sunday afternoon about either shooting.
Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman confirmed that a shooting happened on Green Street, and that one person was wounded and taken to the hospital.
No suspects have been identified or arrested in that shooting, the chief told KATC. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Abbeville Police at 337-893-2511.
The second shooting happened just outside of Abbeville, a spokesperson for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office told KATC.
Two people were wounded in that shooting, but the spokesperson had no details on Sunday afternoon of their conditions.
Investigators are following leads and we will have an update as soon as possible, the TV station reported.