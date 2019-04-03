Seven people booked on child pornography counts across Acadiana
Seven people across Acadiana were accused of possessing child pornography and arrested after a sweep by the state Attorney General’s Office:
- Daniel F. Hardy II, 33, of Broussard, was booked on 500 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Hardy’s bond has not been set.
- Adrian Danos, 19, of Lafayette, was booked on 53 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, according to online booking records. Danos’ bond was set at $350,000.
- Jared Olivier, 23, of Lafayette, was booked on 25 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, records show. Olivier’s bond was set at $75,000.
- Kenny Leday, 37, of Lafayette, was booked on five counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Leday’s bond was set at $50,000, records show.
- Roy Mouton, 41, of Lafayette, was booked on three counts of distributing of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Mouton’s bond was set at $45,000, records show.
KATC also reported the arrests of an Acadia Parish woman and Vermilion Parish man:
- Bonnie Magnon, 51, of Crowley, was booked on 10 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and three counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
- Jessie Comeaux, 36, of Kaplan, is a registered sex offender. Comeaux was booked on five counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
The child pornography arrests were part of an investigation led by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, a branch of the Attorney General’s Office, Lafayette Sheriff’s Office public affairs Sgt. Juliet Stern said in an email.
Lafayette deputies and other agencies assisted in the investigation and arrests, she said.
Iota man arrested on attempted first-degree murder in Wednesday shooting
An Iota man was arrested on attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a 28-year-old Eunice man, KATC reported.
Johnny Soulieu, 24, of Iota, was booked Wednesday with attempted fire-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm after shooting a 28-year-old Eunice man in the arm, Iota Police Chief Damon Daigle said.
Soulieu is accused of shooting the victim, the father of his girlfriend’s children, during an argument Wednesday morning. He then fled the scene, Daigle said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and is listed in stable condition. The accused turned himself in about an hour after the incident, police said.
Soulieu’s bond has been set at $300,000, the chief said.
Lafayette couple accused of vehicle arson to defraud insurance
A Lafayette couple is accused of setting a vehicle on fire to make a false insurance claim.
Courtney Crouchet, 34, turned himself over to authorities Tuesday and was booked on counts of arson with intent to defraud and criminal mischief for filing a false police report. According to online jail records, Crouchet posted bond and was released from Lafayette Parish Jail. His bond was set at $20,000.
His girlfriend, Teralyn Broussard, 31, is wanted on arson with intent to defraud, Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan said. He said in a release Broussard is the vehicle’s owner.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the vehicle fire in the 500 block of Saucier Parkway in Debaillon Park about 4 a.m. Jan. 20. The vehicle was engulfed in flames and had been abandoned when firefighters arrived on scene, Trahan said.
The vehicle’s owner was unclear at the time of the fire. Days later, Crouchet filed a police report claiming the vehicle was stolen.
Investigators believe the vehicle was falsely reported stolen and moved to the location where it was torched. Agents also believe others may have been involved in the vehicle fire, Trahan said.