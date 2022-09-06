A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Duson early Tuesday morning while police believe she was walking for help after her own truck ran off the road.
Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said surveillance footage showed the woman, who has not been identified publicly pending family notification, ran off the road in the 1000 block of Toby Mouton Road extension and struck a culvert.
The crash happened at 1:23 a.m. A working cell phone was found in the truck but no calls were made to 911 or others, the chief said. The woman, who investigators believe was uninjured, remained in the older model pickup truck for a few minutes before exiting the vehicle and beginning to walk west down Toby Mouton.
Investigators believe she was walking for help, Judice said.
At 1:38 a.m., the woman, who was walking in the westbound lane, stepped into the eastbound lane as an older model pickup truck was approaching and was struck by the vehicle.
“She may have been disoriented by the fact she was just in a wreck. She could have been impaired, we don’t know, but the toxicology will tell us that in time,” he said.
She was killed in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, the chief said.
The truck driver was on his way to work at the time of the crash and voluntarily submitted a breath sample, which showed no signs of alcohol in his system. Toxicology samples were also collected from the woman for analysis, Judice said.
At the time of the fatal collision, the woman’s truck headlights and blinkers were out and she was wearing all black or dark colors in a low lit area.
“I just want to remind people to be aware of your surroundings out there. If you’re involved in an automobile accident, put your blinkers on and give some indication that there’s something ahead, especially on dimly lit roads. This is a very tragic incident that probably could have been avoided with a few precautionary things,” Judice said.
Tuesday’s crash was the first traffic fatality recorded in Duson for 2022, the police chief said.