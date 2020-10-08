A New Iberia woman died at a local hospital Wednesday evening hours after crashing into an 18-wheeler on La. 677.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on La. 677 near Little Guy Lane in Iberia Parish. Wendy Hebert Pete, 55, suffered moderate injuries when she attempted to pass a 2016 Freightliner 18-wheeler Cane Hauler traveling north.
While passing, Pete was forced to swerve back into the northbound lane because of an oncoming southbound vehicle and struck the 18-wheeler, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Pete was taken to an area hospital but later died from her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the statement said.
The 18-wheeler driver was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured. Toxicology samples were taken and the crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.