A Lafayette Parish juvenile has been arrested after Instagram accounts the juvenile operated were used to sexually exploit Acadiana area high school students, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said.
LPSO detectives received a tip the accounts were being used to publish child pornography and sexually exploit area teenagers, and Thursday detectives identified the juvenile who was operating the accounts.
The juvenile was arrested on two counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and two counts of sexting and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home, Sheriff’s Office public affairs officer Valerie Ponseti said in an email to The Acadiana Advocate.
The investigation is ongoing, Ponseti said.