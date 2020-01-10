Four more suspects have been arrested in the August homicide of New Iberia 17-year-old Garon Lewis, bringing the total number of suspects accused in the case to seven, KATC reports.
Lewis was fatally shot around 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 16, a week after he started his senior year at New Iberia Senior High School. The 17-year-old was the son of Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis. His body was found in his vehicle near the intersection of Audrey and Rene streets in New Iberia.
Terrell Ladre Hamilton, 23; JaBryson Jamar Johnlewis, 22; and Terrence Deshawn Adkins II, 22, were each booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Hamilton and Adkins were arrested in September; no information was available on Johnlewis’ arrest date.
Travis Lamont Layne, Jr., 33, was arrested in October on counts of second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.
Three other suspects were arrested in the case in September.
Kenray Olivier Ledet, 28, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on counts of second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated criminal damage to property, attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Bryson Johnlewis, 24, was arrested on a count each of second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument.
Trevonce Bernard, 20, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a count each of second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.