A man accused of killing an elderly couple inside of a Calcasieu Parish home days after Hurricane Laura hit the region was convicted on murder charges Friday.

Jurors found Scot M. Kidd, 36, of Kinder guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Joan O'Brien, 73, and Zoren O'Brien, 81, as reported by KPLC.

Kidd will now face two mandatory life sentences in prison.

Family found the O’Briens shot to death inside of their Iowa home in August of 2020, two days after Hurricane Laura’s arrival.

Deputies and family members said Kidd was an acquaintance of the O’Briens and had previously stayed with them and even joined Zoren on hunting and fishing trips.

During the trial, Kidd took the stand in an attempt to convince jurors he acted in self-defense, according to KPLC. Kidd testified that Zoren accidentally shot his wife Joan and he then shot Zoren to protect himself.

But prosecutors, calling him "the worst of the worst, " instead argued Kidd broke into the O'Briens home and killed them before robbing the house.

“He was desperate, he was looking for money, and that’s eventually what he took, along with firearms from their home after, quite frankly, brutally massacring them,” Calcasieu First Assistant D.A. Jacob Johnson said.

“He is a truly evil person; he did a truly evil thing and he’s going to pay for it."

Kidd's sentencing will be held on December 17 before Judge David Ritchie.