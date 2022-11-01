A Lafayette man was sentenced to over 19 years in federal prison for coercing a minor into sex for the purpose of documenting the encounter and creating child pornography.
Jody Osmer, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced Tuesday to 19 years and 7 months in prison by U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for the production of child pornography.
Osmer pleaded guilty to “coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and agreed that he did so with the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana said in a statement.
An investigation was launched into Osmer after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about child pornography being distributed that was tied to Osmer. Agents executed a search warrant at the 38-year-old’s Lafayette home on April 13, 2021 and found child pornography depicting prepubescent minors.
“Osmer later admitted to agents that he had used social media to communicate with minor females in an effort to meet them in person and engage in sexual relations,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Agents learned that between Oct. 2014 and Jan. 2017 two minor girls communicated with Osmer via cell phone apps and he requested sexually explicit images from them. He also met one of the victims in person and engaged in sex with her, the statement said.