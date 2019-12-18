A Carencro man was indicted Wednesday on six child sex charges for years of alleged abuse against two juveniles.
Steve Paul Broussard, 52, was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of aggravated rape of a juvenile under 13, one count of aggravated crimes against nature involving a victim under 17 and aggravated incest.
It’s alleged Broussard assaulted the juveniles multiple times; one was sexually assaulted between 2001 and 2014 while the other was assaulted between 2014 to 2017, according to the indictment.
Broussard remains in custody at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
According to court records, Broussard pleaded guilty to the sexual battery of a 7-year-old girl and was sentenced in 1986 to seven and a half years in prison with hard labor. Broussard qualified for a first offender pardon after his release and was pardoned in 1993.