One woman was injured while traveling on Interstate 10 Thursday evening after another vehicle pulled alongside her and a suspect opened fire.
The shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. near I-10 mile marker 72 between Estherwood and Jennings, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said. The victim vehicle was traveling east when a dark, older model, mid-sized vehicle pulled alongside and someone fired multiple shots into the vehicle. There were two adults and two juveniles in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, and one woman was struck, he said.
She was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and was listed in stable condition.
Motive has not been determined and detectives are working to confirm how many suspects are involved, the sheriff said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the shooting is urged to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8772 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-8477, Gibson said in a statement.
A similar shooting happened on I-10 in Acadia Parish in October. Five people were injured when a vehicle opened fire on another vehicle containing two adults and four juveniles near mile marker 84, just outside Crowley.