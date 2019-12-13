An Opelousas teacher has been arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a statement from the Opelousas Police Department.
The teacher, 26-year-old Hally Batiste of Carenco is facing one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and is being held in the St. Landry Parish Jail, according to police.
St. Landry Parish School Superintendent Patrick Jenkins told KATC, " We're aware that Hally Batiste was arrested last night."
Batiste is a teacher at Opelousas Junior High and Jenkins said she has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the results of the investigation.
Police on Dec. 12 investigated an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between Batiste and a 14-year-old student, according to the statement. A parent of the student parent made the complaint after it was discovered that inappropriate communications may have been occurring between the child and the teacher.
After the investigation, Batiste was taken into custody.
"This is still an ongoing investigation. Not all of the facts are out at this time," Jenkins said. "We're working with the Opelousas Police Department and the Carencro Police Department to investigate this matter."
Opelousas Police said the investigation into the relationship led investigators to contact officials with the Carencro Police Department who will also be looking into the allegation.