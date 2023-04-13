Days after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed by a Lafayette police officer, family members and community activists are calling on residents to gather in his memory and demand transparency in the investigation into his death.
A balloon release is being organized at 5 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of La Bamba Bar and Lounge at 4416 Johnston Street in memory of 28-year-old Deiondre Solomon, who was fatally shot by a Lafayette police officer.
His identity was confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.
La Bamba is the nightclub where Solomon was shot. The officer was working an off-duty security detail at the venue when a separate shooting was reported, the Lafayette Police Department said. One man was injured. On Thursday, the Lafayette Police Department said Solomon was the shooter in the initial incident.
While responding to that altercation, the officer shot Solomon, Louisiana State Police said.
State Police is investigating the police shooting, while the Lafayette Police Department is investigating the initial shooting incident. The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is completed.
The Village 337, a local social justice nonprofit, is calling for greater transparency in officials’ handling of the case. The group was born out of the August 2020 fatal shooting of Trayford Pellerin by Lafayette police officers.
Norman said it was a shock to learn Solomon had been killed Sunday. The two men, both 28, attended the same elementary and middle school. Solomon went on to graduate from Northside High School and was pursuing opportunities as an event organizer and rapper, known by the stage name Dresohiigh.
A fundraiser will follow the balloon release at De Golden Arch Bar and Lounge at 9 p.m. Friday. The lounge, also located in the same development at 4416 Johnston Street, will donate all entry fees collected to Solomon’s family, per a flier. The event has been organized by Solomon’s family, Norman said.