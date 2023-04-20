A Berwick man has died from injuries sustained in an April 10 head-on crash in St. Martin Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Nelson Cheramie, 79, of Berwick, was driving south on La. 70 in a 2014 Lexus E350 when a 2007 Honda Accord driven by 23-year-old Terrance Brown of Plaquemine struck Cheramie head-on in the southbound lane. Brown had been driving north on La. 70 before the crash.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. April 10 near the highway’s intersection with Stephensville Road, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Cheramie was wearing a seatbelt but suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Brown was also wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Cheramie died from his injuries Monday, Gossen said.
Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, he said.