If you receive a phone call requesting money to resolve an outstanding warrant, beware, the Lafayette Police Department says.
A new warrant scam is circulating locally.
As part of the scam, callers will claim that you have an outstanding warrant for offenses like missing a court date, failing to report for jury duty or similar offenses. While on the phone the scammers may text a copy of the fake warrant to you, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Once the fake warrant is sent, the scammers will request two forms of identification and either a credit card number or banking information for payment to resolve the warrant, she said.
“If you receive a call similar to this, do not engage in any conversation with the individuals and hang up the phone. Law Enforcement will not call you and ask for money or anything of monetary value via telephone,” Green said.