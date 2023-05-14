Lafayette Police say a bicyclist involved in a Saturday night cash is hospitalized in critical condition.
A preliminary investigation revealed the bicyclist, a 47-year-old man, was traveling north on the east sidewalk at the 700 block of Bertrand Drive about 8:30 p.m. Saturday while a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the outside lane at the 2400 block of West Congress Street, according to police. The bicyclist traveled off of the sidewalk into the crosswalk on West Congress Street and was struck by the vehicle.