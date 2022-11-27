A two-vehicle crash Friday in Iberia Parish resulted in one death, according to Lousiana State Police.
Troop I was notified Just before 10 p.m. Friday of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Bull Island Road just east of LA Hwy 682 in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Rickey Paul Flores of New Iberia.
A preliminary investigation revealed Flores was traveling south in the northbound lanes of travel on Bull Island Road. At the same time, the driver of a 1989 Ford Ranger was traveling south on Bull Island Road. Prior to the crash, an uninvolved vehicle that was traveling north on Bull Island Road caused Flores to steer his bicycle into the southbound lane of travel. Upon doing so, Flores was struck by the Ford, which caused him to be ejected from the bicycle.
Flores, who was not wearing an approved helmet and whose bicycle was not equipped with any lamps or reflective materials, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was not injured. A breath sample was obtained from the driver of the Ford, which indicated no alcohol in his system. This crash remains under investigation.