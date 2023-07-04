A homicide investigation is underway after a body was discovered at a Crowley-area apartment complex, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The body was discovered Monday evening on the property of Kathy Apartments at 200 Kathy Meadows Lane just west of Crowley, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement.
Investigators believe the victim was fatally wounded in a Sunday evening shooting at the apartment complex. Deputies responded to a report of gunfire at the complex but found no injured parties during the initial response and investigation, he said.