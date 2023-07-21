The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a cane field on Landry Road near Park Elementary School in New Iberia on Friday morning.
The body was discovered around 7 a.m. Friday and reported to 911 by a community member, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katherine Breaux said. The body was found on the headland of a Landry Road cane field near Park Elementary School, located at 1609 West Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia.
Breaux said the crime scene remains active.
The identity of the deceased was not released by law enforcement. Breaux said identification will be handled by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.